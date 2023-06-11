Samsung Galaxy A12 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.
- The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor.
- The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A12 is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.
The Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11.1, OneUI 3.1 operating system.
The smartphone features 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be increased by adding a microSD card in the phone's card slot.
The Samsung Galaxy A12 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone is available in four great colors: black, white, blue, and red. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 15 W of fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999.
Samsung Galaxy A12 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS, upgradable to Android 11
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|205 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), AF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 15W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'