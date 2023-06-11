Fiza Ali Expresses Heartfelt Message After Sister's Passing

Fiza Ali, a renowned Pakistani model, actor, and host, faced a challenging period as her sister battled illness for months

Fiza shared updates on her sister's condition on Instagram

Fiza Ali posted regular updates during her sister's illness

Fiza Ali a renowned Pakistani model, actor, and host, recently faced a challenging period as her older sister battled with illness for several months. Fiza had previously shared updates about her sister's condition on Instagram and even posted a heartfelt video showcasing their bond. Sadly,

Fiza Ali took to social media today to announce the tragic passing of her sister, who had been in the ICU for an extended period.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Fiza Ali shared the tragic news and expressed her emotions, “Aapi has left me and Faraal. She’s no more, please recite and pray for her life hereafter”. She also wrote, “There is no life without death, I believe in life after death”.

Fiza Ali also shared numerous updates and posts during her sister's illness. Fiza penned a heartfelt message for her older sister, expressing the challenges of bidding farewell to loved ones.



