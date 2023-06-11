Farrukh Calls Dar ‘Disaster’ & ‘Unfit’ For FM Portfolio

Farrukh Habib exposes performance of Ishaq Dar

Calls Dar as 'Disaster', declared him unfit for FM post

Highlights Dar's performance during his three terms

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Western Punjab, Mian Farrukh Habib has exposed the performance of Ishaq Dar as the Finance Minister during his three tennures.

Habib in a Twitter message on Sunday terms Dar as 'Disaster' and and declared him unfit for the post of finance minister.

The PTI leader highlights Dar's performance during his three terms:

· 1998 – Debt restructuring and freezing of foreign currency accounts.

· 2008 – Failed to get IMF support, 40% devaluation of currency; over 20% inflation.

· 2013 to 2018 – Exports crashed 12% for four consecutive years and CAD of $19 Billion, kept the exchange rate artificially overvalued causing reserves to drop from $19.5B in Oct 2016 to $9.7B in June 2018.

This time he has broken all his previous records of incompetence and in just one year

- Crashed the economy with 0% growth, from 6.1%

- Fuelled record inflation 38%, with food inflation at 48%

- breaking record of last 75 years.

- Currency is free falling and has depreciated by Rs 120 since VONC.

- Government debt has increased Rs 15.6 trillion from Apr 2022 to Apr 2023.

- Deliberately derailed the IMF program and failed to secure financing from friendly countries, multilateral

- SBP reserves declined to $ 3.9bn, less than even one month of import cover.

The Finance Minister does not even know the difference between nominal GDP & GDP calculated on the basis of purchasing power parity (PPP) – throwing ridiculous numbers to hide his epic failures. The FM does not even understand the difference between debt restructuring and debt re-profiling.

When asked from Einstein that “what is definition of stupidity, he said to experience the same person again and again and expect a different results from him. Is Ishaq Dar fit to hold this portfolio?



