JI’s Hafiz Naeem Says Will Not Let PPP Capture Mandate Of Karachi

Hafiz Naeem said the JI will not the PPP capture the mandate of Karachi.

He said JI will approach Supreme Court against the mayoral elections.

Jamaat-e-Islami held Tahafuz-e-Karachi march

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami held Tahafuz-e-Karachi march on Sunday to protest against the alleged unconstitutional and undemocratic tactics of the provincial government ahead of the mayoral elections.

PPP candidate Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman are the leading candidates after nominations papers were declared valid.

Addressing the protest at Shahrah-e-Pakistan, JI Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman accused the provincial government of using making efforts to steal the mandate in the mayoral elections.

Hafiz Naeem said the JI will not the PPP capture the mandate of the people of Karachi. “They want to please the West and make Bilawal the prime minister. We will not let Zardari to steal the mandate of Karachi,” he vowed.

He said the election commission announced the elections after their struggle but the Sindh government won constituencies by conniving with the electoral body. He said there was a conspiracy to prevent conducting local bodies elections till the last day. He hailed party workers who won the polls on the platform of Jamaat-e-Islami.

He alleged that several constituencies were taken away from us on the pretext of recounting. During two months, PPP was given a free hand to open the ballot box and change at will, he claimed.

He announced filing a petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan tomorrow against the law allowing unelected candidates to contest polls and vowed not to deviate from their mandate

Earlier, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) challenged the amendment of the Local Government Act to elect unelected persons as mayors in the province in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The JI maintained that as per the spirit of the Local Government Act, the mayor should be chosen from the elected representatives. It continued that electing non-elected persons as a mayor would be against the spirit of the Constitution and local government acts.

The JI pleaded that the May 24 notification issued for the recent amendment be declared illegal before the mayoral election scheduled for next week.

JI leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman criticized the PPP for using ‘negative tactics’ and alleged that the PPP claimed that if the Karachi mayor was not from their party he would not receive funding.

The JI leader emphasized that according to the Local Government Act, it was mandatory for the candidate to be a member of the council and the JI had joined the election for council members as per the same legislation.

He continued that a lot of time was lost in campaigning for the union committee and that putting in an outsider made for an uneven playing field. He added that the legislature eased the situation for a candidate of a particular party.

He said that the legislation was enacted in May and was implemented in December 2021. He maintained that legislation 'according to the desire of the PPP' would not be accepted.

He said there is no obstacle to the success of the candidate of Jamaat-e-Islami. He questioned where did the Rs8 billion development budget for Sindh was spent. “The problems of municipal atrocities in the city are not discussed,” he added.