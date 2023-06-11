JI chief Siraj says Hafiz Naeem will become mayor of Karachi

Says contest not between PPP and JI but it is between PPP & people

Addresses 'Tahaffuz-e-Karachi' rally on Shahrah-e-Quaideen on Sunday

KARACHI: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haque has said that the competition is not between the Pakistan People's Party and Jamaat-e-Islami but the competition is between the People's Party and the people.

He said this while addressing the “Tahaffuz-e-Karachi” rally on Shahrah-e-Quaideen, here on Sunday.

The JI chief maintained that generals and political leaders had ruled the country for the last 75 years, adding that they had looted the institutions and the country and they have robbed everything.

He said, “They cannot suppress the voice of the people through more rigging, as now the nation has woken up.”

He observed that Karachi is the mother of Pakistan and this city has been destroyed for a long time, adding that there has been a market of loot for long.

He said that this city would move forward now and Hafiz Naeemur Rehman would become the mayor of the city.

Haque said, “We want to serve the people, we want to spend public resources on the people.”

He said that he requests Asif Zardari to accept the decision of the people.

He concluded that peace and order, justice, employment for all, they wanted to make an Islamic and prosperous Pakistan.