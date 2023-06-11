PTA's Raid On Illegal Internet Service Providers Yields Success

PTA and FIA conducted successful raids in Lahore and Kot Addu to combat illegal internet service providers operating without PTA licenses.

Confiscation of operational internet setups and related equipment during the raids.

FIA arrests three individuals, one in Lahore and two in Kot Addu, for further investigation.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted successful raids in Lahore and Kot Addu to combat the spread of illegal internet service providers. These providers were operating without the required license from PTA.

As a result of the raids, the authorities confiscated operational internet setups and related equipment. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three individuals during the raids, with one arrest in Lahore and two in Kot Addu. The suspects have been taken into custody for further investigation.

The PTA's commitment and continuous monitoring have played a significant role in the successful crackdown on illegal internet service providers. Their persistent efforts to curb such activities are crucial in preventing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, which ultimately help minimize the loss to the national exchequer.

To ensure uninterrupted telecom services, the PTA is urging the public to exclusively use services provided by licensed operators. It is advised to refer to the available list of licensed operators to avoid any sudden discontinuation of service.