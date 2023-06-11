Trump's Attorney Claims Accusations Are Politically Motivated

Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted for allegedly keeping classified documents after leaving office.

His lawyer, Alina Habba, claims that the files were declassified and that Trump did nothing wrong, stating that the accusations are politically motivated.

Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 election, reportedly refuses to take a plea deal. He is scheduled to appear in federal court on 37 charges, including violations of the Espionage Act and making false statements.

This is his second indictment since leaving office, with the first relating to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels. Habba argues that Trump should not be subjected to searches of his personal belongings, as he has the right to possess declassified documents.

Former US Attorney General Bill Barr, however, has stated that if even half of the indictment is true, Trump's situation looks dire and the charges are very damaging. Each charge carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison.