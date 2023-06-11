Ukrainian President Zelensky Signals Start Of Counteroffensive In Strongest Statement Yet

Zelensky hints at Ukrainian military operation against Russian forces.

Counteroffensive defensive actions underway in Ukraine.

Escalation in military activities, including strikes and probing operations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has provided his strongest indication yet that Ukraine has initiated its long-awaited military operation to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces.

3 Escalation in military activities, including strikes and probing operations. 3 Zelensky hints at Ukrainian military operation against Russian forces. 3 Counteroffensive defensive actions underway in Ukraine.

Zelensky confirmed that 'relevant counteroffensive defensive actions' are currently taking place in Ukraine. In response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks about Ukraine's counteroffensive, Zelensky dismissed Putin's claims of Ukrainian armed forces struggling and aimed to exert psychological pressure in return.

“It is interesting that Putin was talking about our counteroffensive,' Zelensky said in response. 'It is important that Russia feels (the counteroffensive), feels that they do not have much time left.'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged that 'relevant counteroffensive defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine,' but refrained from providing specific details about the stage of the operation.

Recent developments have shown an escalation in Ukraine's military activities, including strikes on targets behind enemy lines and probing operations to assess the enemy's vulnerabilities and combat readiness. However, it remains uncertain whether Ukraine has commenced a large-scale advancement of ground forces to retake the territories occupied by Russian forces.

Russia's Ministry of Defense has reported ongoing offensive operations by Ukrainian forces along the front line to the south and east of Zaporizhzhia, with a level of intensity consistent with previous days.

The Vostok brigade successfully repelled two Ukrainian tank advances near Orikhiv, specifically in the vicinity of Novopokrovka. Additionally, two Ukrainian armored columns were reportedly repelled near Novodanilovka and Mala Tamkachka.

Russian military bloggers also mentioned heavy Ukrainian artillery fire in positions near the road from Orikhiv to Tokmak.

Further east, near Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces made three unsuccessful attempted advances according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. It is important to note that these claims have not been independently verified by CNN, and there is limited information available from the Ukrainian side regarding recent activities along the front line between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk.