Ash Clouds Rise And Lava Flows In Epic Eruption Display

Anak Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia erupts after nearly five years.

Eruptions occurred multiple times from June 9 to June 10.

No casualties reported; no evacuation order issued.

An enormous volcano located on Indonesia's Sunda Strait, known as Anak Krakatoa, has erupted for the first time in nearly five years.

The eruption, which occurred over several days, resulted in ash shooting up to two miles into the air.

The volcano has erupted at least seven times since Friday, according to Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre.

The volcanic activity ceased on Saturday morning.

Videos captured by the center's cameras showed lava spewing from the volcano's crater and flowing down its slopes, accompanied by ash and soot rising into the atmosphere.

This is the longest eruption experienced by Anak Krakatoa since December 2018 when a collapse of the mountain triggered a devastating tsunami with waves measuring over 6.6 feet.

Since the 2018 disaster, Anak Krakatoa island, where the volcano is situated, has shrunk to just a quarter of its original size, as reported by experts from the center.

The volcano has maintained the second-highest alert rating out of four since the previous eruption, signifying a 'high threat' of eruption.

Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported from this recent eruption, and no evacuation order was issued, as the nearest settlement is more than 10 miles away from the explosion site.

In May, authorities had already cautioned residents and tourists to maintain a safe distance of at least three miles from the volcano's crater. Before that, curious individuals were able to hike to the summit of the mountain and peer into the crater.

The current height of Anak Krakatoa's crater is 520 feet, significantly reduced from its previous height of 1,108 feet before the 2018 eruption. The island itself emerged following the historic eruption of Krakatoa in 1883, which was so powerful that it caused a period of global cooling.



