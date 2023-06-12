BIPARJOY Cyclone: 450 Karachi Buildings Declared Dangerous

SBCA Director General said 40 buildings were in dilapidated condition

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) on Monday declared 450 buildings in Karachi dangerous as BIPARJOY cyclone is drawing closer, Bol News reported.

SBCA Director General Yasin Shar Baloch said 40 buildings were in dilapidated condition and they were being vacated. The SBCA and other organisations were vacating the buildings, the DG said adding that the work would be completed by Monday evening.

He said a rain emergency control room had been established at the SBCA. The SBCA officers and employees have been alerted in all the districts of Karachi division, the director general said.

Yasin Sharr Baloch said the citizens should not park their vehicles near dangerous buildings.

As a result of cyclone BIPARJOY, heavy rains are expected to hit Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar and Mirpurkhas districts between June 13 and 14, Bol News reported on Monday.

The rains will be accompanied by 60-80 km dusty winds. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the strong winds could damage mud houses and dilapidated buildings.

The waves are expected to rise up to 8 to 12 feet when the cyclone will hit near Keti Bandar. The fishermen should avoid going into open sea till June 17.

PMD on Monday said cyclone BIPARJOY will hit anywhere between Keti Bandar and Indian Gujarat on June 15.