Anusha Dandekar Provides Health Update Following Surgery For Ovarian Lumps

Anusha Dandekar updates fans on her health post-surgery, revealing the removal of an ovarian lump.

Anusha describes the recovery process as challenging and expresses gratitude for a positive outcome.

Anusha highlights the importance of regular gynecologist check-ups for girls' health and well-being.

Anusha Dandekar provided an update on her health via Instagram following her surgery. The ex-VJ and actress revealed that she underwent a procedure to remove a lump in her ovary, which led doctors to discover additional lumps. She described her recovery process as challenging and demanding.

Anusha Dandekar shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram along with a heartfelt caption to provide an update on her health.

She began by mentioning her recent surgery for a lump in her ovary and described the recovery process as challenging. She expressed gratitude for everything being okay and revealed that a few more lumps were discovered during the surgery, emphasizing that she is fortunate that everything is now in a positive state.

Anusha Dandekar emphasized the significance of regular check-ups with a gynecologist for girls' health and well-being. She stressed the importance of scheduling a yearly visit without fail and shared that she has been following this practice since she was 17. Anusha expressed gratitude for her current recovery, attributing it to her proactive approach to healthcare.