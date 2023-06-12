Jake Gyllenhaal And Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu's Romantic Day Out At 2023 French Open

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu spotted enjoying a romantic outing at the 2023 French Open.

Cadieu opted for a casual look, including a white tank top, black baseball cap, and a bold gold necklace.

The couple showed affection, embracing each other while captivated by the thrilling tennis matches.

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal and his girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu were spotted enjoying a romantic outing at the 2023 French Open.

The couple attended the renowned tennis tournament held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris. Captured in the audience, they were seen enthusiastically engaging in the matches, expressing their joy through applause and cheers.

42-year-old actor Gyllenhaal made a fashion statement with his pink shirt, brown sunglasses, and stylish silver chain necklaces, while Cadieu opted for a casual ensemble, consisting of a white tank top, black baseball cap, and a bold gold necklace.

The 27-year-old French model completed her look with light-wash denim jeans. The couple was seen embracing each other, engrossed in the thrilling tennis matches unfolding before them.