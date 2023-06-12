Kajol debuts in the world of OTT with the web series "The Trial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha" on Disney+ Hotstar.

The opening scene depicts Noyonika's emotional confrontation with her husband's betrayal and her subsequent support for him.

The series promises a tumultuous journey with themes of love, betrayal, and more.

Kajol and the team behind the web series 'The Trial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha' unveiled the trailer on Monday. This marks Kajol's debut in the world of OTT, and the series will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The trailer provides a comprehensive glimpse of Kajol's character, Noyonika Sengupta, in the courtroom drama. Noyonika, a housewife, is compelled to resume her career as a lawyer when her husband's public scandal leads to his imprisonment.

In the opening scene of the trailer for 'The Trial,' Kajol's character confronts the reality of her husband, portrayed by Jisshu Sengupta, being arrested for accepting bribes and engaging in sexual misconduct to influence verdicts. Overwhelmed with anger and a sense of betrayal, she slaps him, considering it as his act of 'cheating on her.'

However, she quickly transitions into the role of a supportive wife as he is taken away by the police following the news coverage. Reflecting on the situation and observing the media presence outside her house, Kajol delivers a line in Hindi, stating that repeating a mistake multiple times transforms it from an error to a conscious choice.

Kajol's character, Noyonika, makes a pivotal decision in 'The Trial' by returning to the courtroom after an extended absence. As she strives to obtain justice for herself and her family, she faces criticism and evaluation from both her fellow lawyers and the wider public.