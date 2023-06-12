Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About Challenges In Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan makes a successful comeback with "Pathaan" and gears up for upcoming projects "Jawan" and "Dunki"

SRK joins forces with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time, generating excitement among fans

During a Twitter Q&A, SRK reveals the challenge of working with talented actors in "Dunki"

After a four-year hiatus, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback with the blockbuster film 'Pathaan' in January, shattering box office records. Now, he gears up for his upcoming projects, Atlee's 'Jawan' and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki.'

Recently, during a Twitter Q&A session titled 'Ask SRK,' the actor shared intriguing insights about his upcoming films, exciting fans with the anticipation of what's to come.

Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as King Khan, has joined forces with renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for their first collaboration. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of their film since its announcement through a quirky video.

In a recent 'Ask SRK' session, a fan asked him about the biggest challenge he faced while working on 'Dunki.' The superstar graciously responded to the question, “To keep up with all the wonderful actors in the film and create the world Raju wanted….”

Shah Rukh Khan expressed admiration for director Rajkumar Hirani and his filmmaking abilities. When asked about his experience working with the renowned director, SRK referred to Hirani as a 'gentleman.' He said, “Raju is a Gentleman and an amazing awesome director and very funny!!”

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, along with Boman Irani, are part of the cast for the film 'Dunki.' They were recently spotted shooting amidst the snowy mountains of Kashmir, with leaked pictures and videos circulating on social media.

There are also reports suggesting that Vicky Kaushal will have a notable role in the highly anticipated film. Scheduled for a Christmas 2023 release, 'Dunki' has been a topic of much discussion.







