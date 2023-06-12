language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Rupee Records Back-to-back Losses Against Dollar

Rupee Records Back-to-back Losses Against Dollar

Web Desk 12 Jun , 2023 06:47 PM

Open In App
Rupee Records Back-to-back Losses Against Dollar
  • Dollar remains stable at level of 305 rupees in open market
  • Rupee records back-to-back losses against US dollar
  • Rupee settles at 287.63, a decrease of Re0.70, as per SBP

KARACHI: The dollar remained stable at the level of 305 rupees in the open market.

The Pakistani rupee recorded back-to-back losses against the US dollar with a depreciation of 0.24% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 287.63, a decrease of Re0.70, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Rupee settles at 287.63, a decrease of Re0.70, as per SBP 3

Rupee settles at 287.63, a decrease of Re0.70, as per SBP

Dollar remains stable at level of 305 rupees in open market 3

Dollar remains stable at level of 305 rupees in open market

Rupee records back-to-back losses against US dollar 3

Rupee records back-to-back losses against US dollar

During the previous week, the rupee depreciated 0.43% in the inter-bank market, maintaining its rather stable run to settle at 286.93 against the dollar.

However, in the open-market, the rupee’s fall was higher as the market found a new “equilibrium” after the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) permission to allow authorised dealers to use the inter-bank for payments of cross-border card transactions sent the currency for a volatile ride.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,366,779[+5*]

DEATHS

6,891,513[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,106[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story