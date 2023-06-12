Rupee Records Back-to-back Losses Against Dollar

- Dollar remains stable at level of 305 rupees in open market
- Rupee records back-to-back losses against US dollar
- Rupee settles at 287.63, a decrease of Re0.70, as per SBP
KARACHI: The dollar remained stable at the level of 305 rupees in the open market.
The Pakistani rupee recorded back-to-back losses against the US dollar with a depreciation of 0.24% in the inter-bank market on Monday.
At close, the currency settled at 287.63, a decrease of Re0.70, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
During the previous week, the rupee depreciated 0.43% in the inter-bank market, maintaining its rather stable run to settle at 286.93 against the dollar.
However, in the open-market, the rupee’s fall was higher as the market found a new “equilibrium” after the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) permission to allow authorised dealers to use the inter-bank for payments of cross-border card transactions sent the currency for a volatile ride.
