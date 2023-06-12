Ireland's Harry Tector Clinches 'ICC Player Of The Month' Award

Tector scored 140 runs off 113 balls in the first ODI against Bangladesh.

Tector is the first Irish player to win the award.

Tector credits his teammates and coaches for his success.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month Award for May 2023 went to Ireland's batsman Harry Tector, leaving Pakistan's Babar Azam and Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto in his wake.

In a recently finished One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh, Tector showed his mettle by smashing a career-high 140 runs off just 113 balls to help Ireland achieve a large total in the first of the three ODIs.

The middle-order batter entered the game with his team trailing 16-2 in the seventh over. He batted at number four.

However, he had turned the match around by the time of his removal at the end of the 42nd over against Bangladesh, scoring 45 off 48 balls.

'I'm delighted with the Award and would like to thank those who voted for me; however, cricket is a team sport first and foremost, so the Award is more a reflection on the performances and progress of the Ireland Men's squad,' Tector said.

'Without the support of Heinrich [Malan], Andrew [Balbirnie] and the dedicated group of coaches and players I work with, I wouldn't have been able to win this Award.

'Thanks to the ICC - but I'm sure you'll understand that this will only be a brief moment of reflection as we have a crucial Qualifier starting in a matter of days, and our focus will be solely on that over the coming weeks,' the young cricketer concluded.