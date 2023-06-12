Thailand Wins ICC Women's Player Of The Month Award Twice In A Row

Thipatcha Putthawong is the ICC Women's Player of the Month award.

The award for the ICC Women's Player of the Month for May 2023 has now been given to 19-year-old Thipatcha Putthawong, following the victory of her countrywoman Naruemol Chaiwai in the previous month.

Putthawong competed for the May award against veteran Sri Lankan Chamari Athapaththu and her bright comrade Harshitha Madavi.

The young woman made headlines in the associate community and brought honor to her squad by competing for a gold medal in the South East Asian Games in Cambodia.

Putthawong took 11 wickets and was exceedingly economical, leading to a stat line that will leave you in awe: not only was she the leading wicket-taker, but she also secured her wickets at an average of just 1.54, allowing just 17 runs in 15.3 overs. That is only a 1.09 economy.

Surprisingly, three of her stints had economy rates that were below one, with 1/9 figures versus Indonesia appearing to be an anomaly.

Her finest performance was a 4/3 against the Philippines, closely followed by 3/3 and 3/2 against Malaysia and Myanmar, respectively.

'I am very happy to be recognized as the ICC Women’s Player of the Month,' said Putthawong after winning the award.

'I would like to express my gratitude to the Cricket Association of Thailand for my aiding development and always trusting in my abilities.

'I am very honored to be given the opportunity to represent my country and put in important performances during the SEA Games. I would like to express my appreciation to all the voters that contributed to this prize. I will keep trying to develop myself as a cricketer and hope everyone follows my progression and Thailand's success in the future.'