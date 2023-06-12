Societal Indifference Aggravate Child Labor

One of the major causes of societal indifference is negligence in accepting and countering child labour.

Islamabad- June 12: One of the major causes of societal indifference is negligence in accepting and countering child labour. These views were shared by child rights activists in a press release shared by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) on the occasion of Child Labour Day 2023.

Asiya Arif Khan, Executive Director SPARC stated that the ratio of child labour in Pakistan has increased as compared to other countries in the region and 22.8 million children are out of school in the country. The situation is exacerbated after floods and natural calamities where many out-of-school children are forced into child labor.

Drawing attention to child domestic labor, Asiya lamented that every fourth house employs young and needy children to carry out laborious work. Even educated and well-off families employ poor children as young as 7 years to take care of their younger children. These children are paid far less and they are subjected to long working hours with no rest. ICT alone has reported many cases which also include domestic labor where children are sometimes beaten to death.

SPARC’s Program Manager said this day calls on protecting children against harmful occupation settings, where many children die due to working at risky and unsafe places such as mines, and brick kilns. There is a need to check child labour in automobile workshops, roadside hotels, and transportation where children are at risk of exploitation both physical and sexual.

Khalil also drew attention to the Situation of Child Bonded Laborers in Pakistan which has worsened after the 2022 floods as many already indebted families are facing an increase in their debts due to the loss of houses, family members, cattle, and crops. Their families working as bonded laborers include a large number of children who are also in debt bondage.