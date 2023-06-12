Amber Heard's Sister returns To Social Media

Whitney Heard, sister of Amber Heard, announced on Instagram.

That she has moved back to Austin, Texas.

The post marked her first post since her daughter Harlin's first birthday in February 2023.

In the post's caption, she said, 'Home Sweet Home.'

She had shared sweet photos of Harlin and wrote, “Happy first birthday to my beautiful Harlin… You’ve been through more in your first year than most have gone through in ten… And despite the fact that you really only say “Mama”, you manage to teach me something new every day when I thought I already knew it all.

“Your love feels like a warm blanket on the coldest nights and I don’t ever want the summer to come… even when you’re screaming your damn head off for no reason or throwing your dinner on the floor just to get my attention, I can’t get enough. Happy birthday, Harlin!”