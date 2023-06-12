Gerwig's Barbie To Outshine Oppenheimer In Box Office Debut

Barbie, a fantasy comedy by Greta Gerwig, is expected to surpass Oppenheimer.

A historical thriller, in box office performance during its opening weekend.

With a $100 million budget, both films are expected to generate $45-55 million, surpassing Oppenheimer's $30-35 million.

The box office showdown between Greta Gerwig's upcoming fantasy comedy, Barbie, and Christopher Nolan's historical thriller, Oppenheimer, has sparked lively discussions among fans. As the films prepare to release simultaneously on July 21, 2023, early projections indicate that Barbie is poised to outperform Oppenheimer in terms of box office earnings.

According to reported projections from Puck via World of Reel, Barbie is expected to rake in an impressive $45-55 million during its opening weekend, surpassing Oppenheimer's projected earnings of $30-35 million. This favorable prediction can be attributed to Barbie's broader appeal, thanks to its PG-13 rating compared to Oppenheimer's R rating.

3 With a $100 million budget, both films are expected to generate $45-55 million, surpassing Oppenheimer's $30-35 million. 3 Barbie, a fantasy comedy by Greta Gerwig, is expected to surpass Oppenheimer. 3 A historical thriller, in box office performance during its opening weekend.

While both films boast hefty budgets of $100 million, the critical reception and word-of-mouth buzz will also factor into their box office success. With their distinct genres and tones, Barbie's fantastical charm and Gerwig's directorial prowess are expected to attract audiences and secure a triumphant debut at the box office.