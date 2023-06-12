Kevin Federline Denies Britney Spears' Meth Allegations

Britney Spears has dismissed allegations of meth addiction from her family.

She questioned the source of the claims and questioned the impact on her family.

Spears questions media coverage of son Preston's drug use concerns; Federline clarifies.

Britney Spears has responded firmly to the serious allegations made by her family, claiming that she is addicted to meth. The pop star took to Instagram to dismiss these accusations and reflected on her complicated relationship with her two sons.

Expressing her sadness, Spears stated, 'The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad... This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that.' She expressed her disappointment that despite her efforts to create a pleasant environment for her sons, it was never enough. Spears further expressed her heartbreak over the news and speculated that it might be the result of hateful media coverage, hoping that her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their son Preston had not made such statements.

However, a twist occurred when Federline allegedly backtracked on his interview with the Daily Mail, where he expressed concerns about Spears being on drugs. Journalist Daphne Barak quoted Federline as saying, 'I fear she's on meth — I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up... It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys.' Federline later clarified his position on Instagram, denouncing the reporting as 'false' and 'repulsive' while expressing sadness over the impact on his family. He criticized the exploitation of minors and described it as an example of the alarming state of certain journalism today.

In summary, Britney Spears has adopted a resolute stance against the allegations made by her family, dismissing them as untrue. She expressed her sadness and questioned the source of these claims, hoping that her ex-husband and son did not make such statements. Meanwhile, Kevin Federline has clarified his position, denying the allegations and criticizing the exploitation of minors by the media.