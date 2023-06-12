Study Finds Colorful And Fresh Foods Enhance Athletes' Vision

A recent study reveals that colorful fruits into athletes' diets can improve their visual range.

The research explores the role of macular pigments.

Consuming nutrient-rich foods has been shown to enhance the health of both the eyes and the brain.

Including a variety of vibrant fruits and vegetables in the diets of athletes has been shown to enhance their visual range, according to a recent study conducted at the University of Georgia.

3 Consuming nutrient-rich foods has been shown to enhance the health of both the eyes and the brain. 3 A recent study reveals that colorful fruits into athletes' diets can improve their visual range. 3 The research explores the role of macular pigments.

According to a recent study conducted by the University of Georgia, nutrition plays a crucial role in the training programs of elite athletes.

The study highlights the potential benefits of incorporating colorful fruits and vegetables into athletes' diets, suggesting that it may enhance their visual range.

Published in Exercise and Sport Sciences Reviews, the research explores the role of macular pigments, which are plant compounds that accumulate in the retina, in promoting eye health and improving functional vision.

Consuming nutrient-rich foods such as dark leafy greens and yellow or orange vegetables has been shown to enhance the health of both the eyes and the brain.

These foods are particularly beneficial due to their high levels of lutein and zeaxanthin, plant compounds known for their positive effects on vision and cognitive function.

Research conducted by Billy R. Hammond and Lisa Renzi-Hammond, scientists from the University of Georgia (UGA), has indicated that including colorful and fresh foods in athletes' diets can have a positive impact on their vision.

According to their previous studies, incorporating foods such as dark leafy greens or yellow and orange vegetables into one's diet, which are rich in lutein and zeaxanthin plant compounds, can significantly enhance both eye and brain health.

'A lot of the research into macular lutein and zeaxanthin has focused on health benefits, but from a functional perspective, higher concentrations of these plant pigments improve many aspects of visual and cognitive ability. In this paper, we discuss their ability to improve vision in the far distance or visual range,' said lead author Jack Harth, a doctoral candidate in UGA's College of Public Health.

Visual acuity, which refers to an individual's ability to clearly perceive distant objects, holds immense significance for elite athletes across various sports.

The diminishing clarity and increased blurriness of objects at greater distances can be attributed, in part, to the influence of blue light.

'From a center fielder's perspective, if that ball's coming up in the air, it will be seen against a background of bright blue sky, or against a gray background if it's a cloudy day. Either way, the target is obscured by atmospheric interference coming into that path of the light,' said Harth.

Harth, a researcher, suggests that in addition to using eye black or blue blocker sunglasses to mitigate the effects of blue light, athletes can enhance their eye's natural defense against blue light exposure by incorporating lutein- and zeaxanthin-rich foods into their diet.

These compounds, when absorbed by the body, accumulate as yellow pigments in the retina, acting as a filter to block blue light from entering the eye.

Previous research had been done in the 1980s to test pilots' visual range ability, and Hammond and Renzi-Hammond have done more recent studies on how macular pigment density, or how much yellow pigment is built up in the retina, is linked to a variety of eye health and functional vision tests.

Author Billy R. Hammond, a professor of psychology in the Behavior and Brain Sciences Program at UGA's Franklin College of Arts and Sciences says, 'In a long series of studies, we have shown that increasing amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin in the retina and brain decrease glare disability and discomfort and improve chromatic contrast and visual-motor reaction time, and supplementing these compounds facilitates executive functions like problem-solving and memory. All of these tasks are particularly important for athletes.'

According to Harth, this publication provides up to date studies on the links between macular pigment and functional vision and examines what the evidence implies about optimising athletic performance.

'We're at a point where we can say we've seen visual range differences in pilots that match the differences found in modeling, and now, we've also seen it in laboratory tests, and a future goal would be to actually bring people outside and to measure their ability to see contrast over distance through real blue haze and in outdoor environments,' said Harth.

But, before you start eating kale in the hopes of boosting your game, he warns that everyone is different.

That could imply that the way our bodies absorb and use lutein and zeaxanthin differs, and it may take some time before you notice any advantages, if any.

According to the authors, despite the lack of specific evidence linking colorful and fresh foods to improved vision in athletes, the overall health benefits of consuming more lutein and zeaxanthin provide sufficient reasons to incorporate more colorful foods into one's diet.

'We have data from modeling and empirical studies showing that higher macular pigment in your retina will improve your ability to see over distance. The application for athletes is clear,' said Harth.