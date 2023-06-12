NATO Launches Unprecedented Air Drill Demonstrating Strength And Unity

NATO begins largest-ever air force deployment exercise in Europe, "Air Defender 23."

Led by Germany, the drill involves 250 aircraft from 25 NATO and partner nations.

Focuses on countering drones and cruise missiles to protect cities and critical infrastructure.

NATO is set to commence its largest-ever air force deployment exercise in Europe, known as 'Air Defender 23,' aimed at demonstrating unity among member countries and deterring potential threats like Russia.

Led by Germany, the exercise will involve approximately 250 military aircraft from 25 NATO and partner nations, including Sweden and Japan, and will run until June 23. Sweden, in particular, is seeking NATO membership and will be participating in the drill as a partner country.

An air drill called 'Air Defender' involving up to 10,000 participants is set to take place, focusing on enhancing interoperability and readiness in countering threats from drones and cruise missiles, particularly in urban areas, airports, and sea ports within NATO territory.

Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz of the German Luftwaffe stated that the drill, conceived in 2018, was not specifically aimed at any country but was partly influenced by Russia's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

While emphasizing NATO's commitment to defending its entire territory, Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz clarified that the air drill would not involve any flights towards the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, which borders NATO members Poland and Lithuania.

The exercise is designed to demonstrate the defensive nature of the alliance. US Ambassador to Germany, Amy Gutmann, highlighted the agility and strength of the alliance, indicating that the drill would send a message to countries including Russia and catch the attention of world leaders, including President Putin.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has reinvigorated NATO, established decades ago to counter the Soviet Union. Finland and Sweden, previously neutral, have expressed interest in NATO membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NATO's Article Five stipulates that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all