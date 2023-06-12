Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Passes Away, Italian Media Reports

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86 after battling leukemia.

Berlusconi had a controversial career marked by scandals and corruption allegations.

He made a political comeback in 2017 despite his controversies.

Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian prime minister and media mogul, has passed away at the age of 86. Berlusconi, who served as prime minister for three terms and led the Forza Italia party, had been battling leukemia.

Despite a controversial career marred by sex scandals, corruption allegations, and a tax fraud conviction, Silvio Berlusconi, one of Italy's most flamboyant politicians, made a political comeback in 2017. He passed away at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan after a six-week hospitalization for a lung infection related to his ongoing battle with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Silvio Berlusconi, born in 1936 in Milan, had a successful career in property development and founded Italy's largest commercial broadcaster, Mediaset. He also owned AC Milan football club from 1986 to 2017.

In 1993, Berlusconi founded Forza Italia and became the first prime minister to be elected without prior government experience in 1994. His second term in office from 2001 to 2006 was the longest served by an Italian leader since World War II. He returned to power in 2008 but resigned in 2011 during a severe debt crisis.

Berlusconi was convicted of tax fraud in 2012 and served a year-long sentence through part-time community service. His ban on running for office was lifted in 2018, and his party ran in coalition with the League and Brothers of Italy in the general elections but fell short of the required majority.

In 2019, Berlusconi won a seat in the European Parliament, and his party returned to power in the October 2022 general elections as part of a coalition led by Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy. Berlusconi was also elected as a senator.

Despite recent disagreements over the war in Ukraine, Berlusconi remained a respected figure. Giorgia Meloni described him as a courageous fighter and influential figure in Italian history. The Russian embassy in Rome and President Vladimir Putin expressed their condolences, considering Berlusconi a great statesman and a dear friend. Matteo Salvini, the deputy prime minister, hailed Berlusconi as a great friend and an exemplary Italian figure.











