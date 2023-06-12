Mahnoor Baloch Takes On A New Role As A Grandmother On Television?

Mahnoor Baloch defies age stereotypes, captivating audiences

Mahnoor Baloch is selective in her career, citing a lack of suitable roles

She expresses disinterest in typical motherly roles revolving around trivial matters

Mahnoor Baloch defies age stereotypes with her timeless presence on screen, captivating audiences since her early start in the industry. She has seamlessly transitioned across three decades, maintaining her youthful charm and appeal.

Mahnoor Baloch continues to be a subject of online conversation due to her age-defying appearance. With her graceful maintenance, she effortlessly competes with younger actresses and serves as an inspiration for women on self-care and well-being.

Mahnoor Baloch, known for her selective approach to roles, has been relatively selective in her career and hasn't been involved in numerous projects in recent years. During her appearance as a guest on the show 'Hasna Mana Hai,' she was questioned about her limited work, to which she responded that there is a lack of suitable roles for women of her age.

She expressed her disinterest in typical motherly roles that revolve around trivial matters like asking for water or tea from their sons.

When questioned about the possibility of playing a grandmother on television, Mahnoor Baloch responded by stating that she would consider the role if it presented something unique and substantial.

She expressed her willingness to portray a grandmother character if the role had depth and offered substantial material to work with.