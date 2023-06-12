Shoaib Akhtar Shares His Perspective On The Concept Of Second Marriage

Shoaib Akhtar is a former Pakistani cricketer.

Shoaib Akhtar, popularly known as the 'Rawalpindi Express,' is a former Pakistani cricketer who has left an indelible mark on the world of cricket. Akhtar is widely regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the history of the game. His blistering pace, aggressive style, and unique bowling action made him a formidable force on the cricket field.

Shoaib Akhtar recently expressed his stance on second marriages, emphasizing his preference for remaining committed to one partner. During a guest appearance on Hafiz Ahmed's podcast, Akhtar discussed the importance of respecting one's spouse's choices and mentioned his admiration for his wife's decision to stay out of the limelight.

When asked about the possibility of a second marriage, Akhtar firmly stated that while Islam permits multiple marriages, he believes in prioritizing loyalty and devotion to a single person. According to him, it is impractical to be married to multiple women simultaneously without being able to give proper attention to each of them.

“One is enough. People can do it if they want to. I believe once you’re attached to somebody and that somebody has left their house for you, then we should also leave many things for her and be nice and kind to her,” Akhtar remarked.

He added, “Become an inspiration for your wife and you can only do that by having a strong character.”

Recalling the story of how he met his wife, Rubab Khan, Akhtar revealed that their families connected during the Hajj pilgrimage. It was his mother's wish for them to marry, and being a dutiful son, he agreed to the proposal.

Describing himself as a liberal person, Akhtar acknowledged that his wife has a different perspective and chooses to stay away from the public eye. He wholeheartedly respects her decision.









Akhtar and Rubab tied the knot in 2014, towards the end of his illustrious cricketing career, and they have since been blessed with two sons.