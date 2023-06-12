Judicial Commission To Discuss Nominations Of Supreme Court Judges

Judicial Commission of Pakistan will hold a meeting on June 14

Two retired judges of the PHC will be considered.

Justice Mussarat Hilali has been nominated to Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan is set to hold a significant session on June 14 at the Supreme Court building in Islamabad to consider nominations for vacant posts to the top court.

3 Justice Mussarat Hilali has been nominated to Supreme Court 3 Judicial Commission of Pakistan will hold a meeting on June 14 3 Two retired judges of the PHC will be considered.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has recommended the names of two retired judges of Peshawar High Court to the commission for appointment to the Supreme Court.

The names of Justice (retired) Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice (retired) Qaiser Rashid have been recommended by the chief justice. Both judges recently retired from Peshawar High Court after completing their tenure.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, the seniormost members of the JPC, nominated Justice Musarat Hilali and Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh for the two vacant posts in the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Musarat Hilali and Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali were recommended due to their seniority.

The Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court had proposed the name of Junior Judge Shafi Siddiqui, which could not be agreed upon. The appointment of a judge from the Sindh High Court to the Supreme Court has been dropped from the meeting on June 14.

The Judicial Commission will consider the appointment of Peshawar High Court judges to the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Mussarat Hilali finds herself among the top contenders for a prestigious position in the Supreme Court. Her appointment will be a historic milestone, as she would become the first female judge from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to sit on a Supreme Court bench.