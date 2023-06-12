Karachi Mayor Poll: Hafiz Naeem Writes Letter To SC About PPP Illegal Acts

KARACHI: Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has written a letter to Supreme Court regarding the implementation of the decision of the apex court regarding the election of the mayor.

The Hafiz said that the PPP is using state missionaries to pressure newly elected PTI representatives and their mayoral candidate to vote, adding that the PTI had announced the unconditional support of Jamaat-e-Islami for the election of mayor.

He informed the SC that the People's Party provincial government had arrested four elected representatives of the PTI regarding the election of Mayor.

On the request of Jamaat-e-Islami, the honorable Sindh High Court has issued production orders to the arrested local body representatives to vote in the mayoral election, he said.

According to the orders of the honorable court, the elected representative who votes against the party's decision will not be counted and will be considered disqualified, he recalled.

Earlier on July 11, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party’s Murtaza Wahab are among a large number of candidates who had filed their nomination papers for the election of Karachi mayor, deputy mayor, chairmen and vice chairmen of 25 town municipal corporations.

The mayoral elections are scheduled to be held on June 15 (Thursday).

Top contenders for the office of Karachi mayor — Hafiz Naeem and Murtaza Wahab — submitted their nomination papers to the returning officer at the office of the provincial election commissioner.

As per Regional Election Commissioner and RO Nazar Abbas, that six candidates belonging to the JI and PPP filed nomination papers for the office of mayor Karachi, while eight aspirants of the JI, PPP, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf filed their candidatures for the post of deputy mayor on the last day of filing nomination papers.