PTI Decides Not To Vote For Jamaat-e-Islami In Karachi Mayor Election









KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided not to vote for Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman in the Karachi mayor election.

The elected chairmen belong to the PTI have decided to boycott the polls and not vote in the election for mayor and deputy mayor being held on June 15.

The decision will give a smooth sailing to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Barrister Murtaza Wahab to receive the coveted post of Karachi Mayor.

The total number of seats in the City Council is 371 and the Karachi mayor needs 184 votes to become elected to the post. The PPP has 155 members, Jamaat-e-Islami has 130 and PTI has 62 members.

The PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami had formed an alliance giving them 192 votes combined. Without the PTI’s support, the Jamaat-e-Islami will have only 150 votes.

The PML-N and others have 18 votes, which means the PPP can received 173 votes. PPP is likely to get a clear majority after the PTI chairman's boycott

The PML-N had extended support to the PPP candidates in the mayoral election. The PML-N candidate has also withdrawn his nomination papers and PML-N members will vote for PPP.

PTI Chairman-elect Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Umar Daraz and Waheed are currently in jail but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued production orders for the polls.

The mayoral elections are scheduled to be held on June 15. The finalized list of candidates will be released on June 14. The results will be announced on June 16 and the successful candidates will take oath on June 19.