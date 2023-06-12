PTI Faces Desertions As Two MPAs Quit Party

Sindh Assembly MPA Muhammad Ali Aziz GG quit PTI.

Ali Aziz GG condemned the events of May 9

Former Punjab Assembly MPA Faisal Farooq Cheema also left PTI.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued to face defections and two MPAs on Monday announced to quit the party.

The party has faced an exodus ever since the violent events of May 9 in which military installations were attacked. Several senior leaders have resigned or parted ways with the party ever since.

The latest was Sindh Assembly Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Ali Aziz GG who announced to quit the party. Muhammad Ali was elected to the Sindh Assembly Constituency PS-105 (Karachi East-VII) in the 2018 elections.

In a video statement, Muhammad Ali Aziz GG announced to leave PTI. He condemned the events of May 9 and said those involved should be investigated.

Ali Aziz said he joined the PTI in 1996 and wants to take a break from politics. He said he wants to spend time with his family and serve his ailing mother.

He also paid tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan. He said a strong Pakistan Army is the guarantee of a safe country.

The PTI suffered another setback as former MPA of Punjab Assembly Faisal Farooq Cheema announced to part ways with the party.

Faisal Farooq Cheema was elected from PP-78 Sargodha. He is considered a close aide of PTI President and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Faisal Farooq Cheema released a video statement about leaving the party. He also condemned the events of May 9.

Cheema said he has decided to terminate his association with PTI in view of the events. He said that he will announce his future plan after consulting his friends.