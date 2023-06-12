PTI Sahiwal President Rearrested After Being Released From Jail

PTI Sahiwal President Rana Aftab Ahmed was rearrested.

He was arrested after being released from Sahiwal Jail.

He was shifted to Civil Lines Police Station.

SAHIWAL: Police rearrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Rana Aftab Ahmed from outside Central Jail in Sahiwal.

Rana Aftab Ahmed is Shahiwal district president and ticket holder of PTI for the Punjab elections. He was among several party workers arrested under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) after the violent protests on May 9.

Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab arrested Rana Aftab after he was released from jail. He was shifted to Civil Lines Police Station.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Punjab Police informed the Lahore High Court that detention orders under MPO were issued against 3,144 PTI workers and leaders after May 9 riots, but only 53 of them were booked and arrested in criminal cases across Punjab.

The report submitted to the court mentioned that 3,055 were initially detained even though detention orders were issued against as many as 3,144 people.

The report was filed in connection with a petition of ex-minister Hammad Azhar seeking release of PTI workers and leaders.

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun disposed of the petition in light of the police report that stated cases against 53 workers were pending before relevant courts.