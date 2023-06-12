SC Issues Detailed Decision On Suo Motu Notice About Polls In Punjab & KP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has issued a detailed decision on its suo motu notice about the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 43-page judgment was written by Justice Muneeb Akhtar whereas the judgment also contained a 14-page dissenting note.

It is absolutely wrong to say that the decision of the SC was by 4 and 3 about the elections, the decision says.

“How can there be a ratio of four and three without making a seven-member bench?” the decision questions.

One thing is worth noting that the signatures of all the five judges are present on the decision of the Supreme Court on March 1, the decision says.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan constituted the first 9-member larger bench on the election issue and the bench held the first hearing on February 23, the verdict says and adds the nine-member bench met in the tea room after the hearing on February 23.

During the meeting, the nine judges unanimously decided, which was issued on February 27, the decision says.

The detailed judgment referred to the order reconstituting the bench as the CJP formed only two benches on the issue of elections.

The Chief Justice first formed a nine-member bench and then a five-member bench and there is no existence of any other bench in this case, the judgment says.

Whereas Justice Mansoor Ali Shah wrote with his signature 'I have written the order separately,' decision says.

Justice Jamal Mandukhel writes 'I have written a separate note with the main judgment.'

The two dissenting judges issued a joint order bearing the signatures of only two judges, the judgment says.



