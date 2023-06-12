Shaheen Sehbai, Wajahat Saeed Khan Booked Over Sedition Charges

A case has been registered Shaheen Sehbai and Wajahat Saeed Khan

They are accused of inciting mutiny and attack state institutions.

Adil Raja and Syed Haider Raza Mehdi have also been named.

ISLAMABAD: Police have registered a case against journalists Shaheen Sehbai and Wajahat Saeed Khan and two others based abroad inciting people against state institutions.

The case has also been filed against YouTuber Adil Raja and Syed Haider Raza Mehdi for “abetting mutiny” and inciting people to attack military installations on May 9.

The case was registered at Ramna police station by a citizen Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Sector G-11 in Islamabad, under terrorism and sedition charges.

The FIR stated that Shaheen Sehbai, Wajahat Saeed Khan and others incited people against security institutions and tried to create anarchy in Pakistan. He said they incited people to attack military installations, spread terrorism and create chaos in the country.

He said the accused are playing in the hands of foreign hostile agencies and want rebellion and civil war in the country.

The complainant said he checked the social media accounts of the four accused which confirms that the accused “under a planned conspiracy and mutual agreement, are aiding anti-state agencies, defaming the military and attempting to create mutiny in the army.”

He further alleged that the accused wanted to “weaken the army” and increase terrorism. The complaint added that the accused aim to “incite terrorist activities and spread fear in the government”.

He said their purpose is to attack government and military installations and create chaos through terrorism. The complainant demanded that criminal action should be taken against the social media accounts of the accused persons.

The FIR also includes sections 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) and 21A (cordons for Terrorist Investigation) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

It must be mentioned the federal government extended probe to overseas Pakistanis for their alleged involvement or support of the May 9 violent actions.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) decided to put the names of overseas Pakistanis on the Exit Control List for committing offences and posting seditious posts on social media.

The FIA said that red Interpol will be issued for all expatriates through Interpol f they commit any offence. It said the overseas Pakistanis will face action if they return to Pakistan.

FIA officers said that spreading negative propaganda from abroad would be considered a violation of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PICA) 2016.