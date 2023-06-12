Petition To Strip Prince William Of His Title Nears Target

Online petition seeks to revoke the "Prince of Wales" title, nearing target signatures

Petition initiated on change.org gains over 41,000 signatures in nine months

Welsh parliament and people not consulted about controversial decision

A petition circulating online that aims to revoke the 'Prince of Wales' title is approaching its desired goal.

The petition, which was initiated on change.org in the latter part of the previous year, seeks to gather close to 50,000 signatures.

The petition, which gained attention through its headline, has reached a significant milestone in just nine months 'End Prince of Wales title out of respect for Wales' The petition calling for the removal of Prince William's title has garnered over 41,000 signatures to date.

The petition called for the removal of Prince William's title, stating its objective, 'The 'Prince of Wales' title (Welsh: Tywysog Cymru) is a title used by the native Welsh princes from the 12th century. The last native Prince of Wales was Llywelyn the Last, killed by English soldiers in 1282 and his head was then paraded through the streets of London and placed on a Tower of London spike. Llywelyn's brother Dafydd was the first person of note to be hung, drawn and quartered and his head was placed next to Llywelyn's. Both their daughters were taken as infants and children and imprisoned.'

It said, 'Since the days of Llywelyn the Last and the 'rebel' Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndwr, the title has been held exclusively by Englishmen as a symbol of dominance over Wales. To this day, the English 'Princes of Wales' have no genuine connection to our country.'

The petition continues to gain momentum and is approaching its goal of signatures, 'The title remains an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression. The title implies that Wales is still a principality undermining Wales' status as a nation and a country. In addition, the title has absolutely no constitutional role for Wales, which is now a devolved country with a national Parliament. Neither the Welsh parliament nor the people of Wales were notified, let alone consulted about this controversial decision.'





