Prince Harry's Unwavering Belief In A Blameless Life

Prince Harry criticized for believing in his blameless life despite recent controversies

Royal commentator Dan Wootton sheds light on Prince Harry's behavior and marriage challenges

Harry's belief in a blameless existence overlooks his own immature behavior

Prince Harry has recently faced criticism for his belief that his life is characterized by an ‘blameless existence’.

Royal commentator specialist Dan Wootton has provided revealing information about Prince Harry's behavior.

According to a report, “Harry should also work harder to protect his marriage, which has come under increasing pressure in recent months.”

“There's nothing positive to be gained from focussing so incessantly on a romantic relationship that ended over a decade ago.”

This is primarily attributed to the fact that “Harry's ex Chelsy Davy has moved on; she lives a happy life out of the public eye with a devoted husband, gorgeous child and successful businesses.”

“But for Harry, the woman who his friends considered to be the love of his life will always be the one who got away.”

“And, because Harry believes he lives a blameless existence, it will never be his own immature behaviour, including those visits to strip clubs, that precipitated the split, but rather the media coverage Chelsy had to endure.”

“So, as a result, Chelsy was named in his witness statement 118 times, while Meghan received just five mentions.”