Easah Suliman Joins Pakistan National Team For Mauritius Tour

Suliman will be eligible to play in the team's next match against Kenya

This victory marked Mauritius' first international win

British-Pakistani footballer Easah Suliman has arrived in Mauritius and joined the Pakistan national team in preparation for their second match against Kenya in the ongoing four-nation cup.

Suliman, who currently plays for Portugal's club Vilafranquense, will be eligible to play in the team's next match against Kenya on June 14.

As a diaspora player, the center-back is thrilled to be a part of the team, having previously captained England U19. It is worth noting that Pakistan suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Mauritius in their opening match of the tournament.

The Men in Green conceded all three goals within the first 25 minutes of the second half. Jeremy Robert scored the first goal for the hosts in the 53rd minute, followed by Ashley Nazira in the 63rd minute.

Pakistan's Mamoom Mosa inadvertently scored an own goal in the 72nd minute, further extending Mauritius's lead.

This victory marked Mauritius' first international win after a string of eight consecutive losses. Both Suliman and Denmark-based defender Abdullah Iqbal were absent from the first game against Mauritius.



