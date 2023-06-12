Mayweather Jr. Vs Gotti III Ends In Chaos As Altercation Erupts

Gotti tried to confront Mayweather resulting in further chaos

Gotti frequently complained and fight became even more contentious

The exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III came to a chaotic end when the fight was stopped in the sixth round at the FLA live arena in Florida on Sunday (June 11).

Both fighters' entourages entered the ring and began fighting, leading Mayweather Jr. to quickly exit the scene.

Referee Kenny Bayless faced difficulties separating the boxers, who engaged in trash-talking throughout the majority of the fight. The start of the match was delayed due to an early altercation between the two camps, and Mayweather dominated Gotti throughout the bout.

Gotti frequently complained, and the fight became even more contentious with illegal holds and punches thrown.

When Bayless stopped the fight, Gotti tried to confront Mayweather, resulting in further chaos. Gotti, known for his MMA career and being the grandson of former mob boss John Gotti, holds a 2-0 record as a professional boxer.

Mayweather officially retired from boxing in 2017 but has continued participating in exhibition matches, including a bout against YouTuber Logan Paul in 2021.



