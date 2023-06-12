Saadi Abbas Emerges Victorious In International Karate Championship

Saadi demonstrated exceptional karate skills

Saadi faced Canadian athlete Allarie Caron Nellgan

Saadi Abbas, a karate athlete from Pakistan, achieved a great honor for his country by winning the International Karate Championship in Montreal, Canada.

The highly regarded tournament took place on June 10-11, 2023, and showcased impressive skill from participants.

Competing in the 75kg category, Saadi demonstrated exceptional karate skills and secured the gold medal for Pakistan.

Saadi's path to victory began with an impressive triumph over Hamoon Dearfshipur from Iran, a participant in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Saadi defeated him by a score of 4-2. In the following round, he continued his success by defeating the Canadian competitor Ilyas Abdoun with the same scoreline of 4-2.

In the final, Saadi faced Canadian athlete Allarie Caron Nellgan and emerged victorious with a remarkable score of 4-1. Throughout the match, Saadi showcased dominance and skill, earning him the coveted gold medal.

Following his triumph in Canada, Saadi is now preparing to represent Pakistan in the upcoming Asian Games, scheduled to be held in China later this year.

With his unique skill set, Saadi is determined to maintain his winning streak and establish himself as one of the world's top karate athletes.