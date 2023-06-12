Samsung Prepares For Android 14 Based One UI 6.0 Beta Update

Google releases Android 14 Developer Beta and Public Beta versions.

Samsung may soon roll out One UI 6.0 Beta update for high-end smartphones.

Android 14 Beta 3 available for Google Pixel smartphones.

Google has recently released the developer Beta version of Android 14, followed by the public Beta version at the Google I/O 2023 event. The latest development is the release of Android 13 Beta 3 update, which signifies that the operating system has achieved platform stability.

This advancement suggests that Samsung may soon roll out the One UI 6.0 Beta update for its high-end smartphones.

The Android 14 Beta 3 update is now accessible for Google Pixel smartphones. With the attainment of platform stability, all developer APIs and app-facing modifications have been finalised.

As a result, brands can begin testing Android 14 on their devices, while developers can implement necessary adjustments to their apps and incorporate new features introduced in Android 14.

Rumors have circulated that Samsung might launch the first beta version of the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update as early as mid-July 2023.

Given that Google has concluded platform-level alterations for Android 14, it is increasingly likely that we will witness the initial One UI 6.0 Beta update in the following weeks. While there have been no leaks regarding new features in One UI 6.0, larger quick setting toggles are expected.

Google has announced that Android 14 prioritizes enhanced privacy and security, faster performance, and improved usability and app design specifically for large-screen devices like foldable phones and tablets.

Notable features of Android 14 include non-linear font scaling, the ability to partially access photos and videos through the built-in Photo Picker, and more intuitive animations for gesture navigation.