Ukrainian Refugee Scoops €500,000 In Belgian Lottery

According to the Belgian national lottery, a Ukrainian war refugee has won €500,000 (RM2.5 million) through a scratchcard. The man purchased the scratchcard for €5 at a gas station last month, resulting in a hundred thousandfold increase in his bet.

A young Ukrainian refugee, aged between 18 and 24, living in Brussels for the past year, has won €500,000 (RM2.5 million) in the Belgian lottery.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous like all Belgian lottery winners, has mixed emotions due to the ongoing conflict in their home country.

They intend to celebrate by throwing a party to express gratitude to those who helped them integrate into Belgium and then plan to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Despite being happy in Belgium and finding employment, the winner hopes to return to Ukraine once the war is over. It's worth noting that lottery winnings in Belgium are tax-free. In a separate incident, last year, 165 individuals from a small Belgian village won €142,897,164.

