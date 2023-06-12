Murder Arrest Made As Two Children, Aged 11 And 7, Die At Home In Stoke-on-Trent

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after two children die in Stoke-on-Trent.

Police respond to stabbing incident at car wash, discover injured children at nearby residence.

49-year-old woman known to the children initially arrested in connection with stabbing, later on suspicion of murder.

A Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Murder After Two Children Fatally Injured at a Residence in Stoke-on-Trent

In Stoke-on-Trent, a woman has been taken into custody on suspicion of murder following the death of an 11-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl at a home.

Police made the discovery after responding to a stabbing incident involving a man at a nearby car wash. The woman, aged 49 and known to the children, was initially arrested in connection with the stabbing and later on suspicion of murder.

Authorities found the injured children at a residence on Flax Street at approximately 14:15 BST on Sunday, shortly after attending the car wash incident on Campbell Road.

The man who was stabbed, believed to be in his 40s, received medical treatment at a hospital and has since been released.

Staffordshire Police Refers Itself to Independent Office for Police Conduct After Recent Contact'

Staffordshire Police has voluntarily referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to its recent involvement in a case. The force is seeking external oversight and review of its actions.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan stated that there is no perceived broader risk to public safety at present. The primary focus of the investigation remains on gathering more information about the incident and providing support to the grieving family during this profoundly distressing and tragic time.

The children's relatives have been informed of the incident and are receiving assistance from specially trained officers, according to the police.

Detectives are urging witnesses and individuals with CCTV or dashcam footage from the Flax Street and Campbell Road area between 13:30 BST and 14:30 on Sunday to come forward and provide any relevant information.

Despite the best efforts of the West Midlands Ambulance Service crew, the children were found in critical condition and were tragically pronounced dead at the scene.















