450 Vampire Skeletons Discovered In Bizarre Mass Graves

Mass burial in Luzino, Poland reveals 450 desecrated skeletons

Researchers speculate the skeletons may be associated with vampire beliefs

Skeletons found in unusual positions, some decapitated

Archaeologists have made a disturbing discovery of a mass burial in Luzino, northeast Poland, containing 450 desecrated skeletons that researchers speculate might have been associated with the concept of 'vampires.'

Construction workers stumbled upon this grave, which revealed skeletons placed in unusual positions and several decapitated individuals.

Adding to the intrigue, many of the skeletons were found with coins placed in their mouths and their skulls positioned between their legs—two practices believed to be remedies against vampirism during the 19th century in Europe.

Maciej Stromski, who supervised the excavation, noted that superstitious beliefs surrounding burial rituals were quite prevalent in bygone centuries.

'It was believed that if a member of the deceased's family died shortly after the funeral, then he or she could be a vampire. Therefore, after burial, the grave was dug up and the deceased's head was cut off, which was then placed in the legs,” he said.

'We also discovered an example of a woman after decapitation. The skull of a child was laid on her bosom.'

Around one-third of the corpses were observed with bricks inserted into their mouths, which was another prevalent 'remedy' associated with vampirism.

Matteo Borrini, a leading expert in forensic anthropology at Liverpool John Moore University, explained that this practice was based on the belief that reanimated bodies were the cause of spreading diseases like the bubonic plague.

He said that they believed that through “demonic influence”, the undead bodies would chew through the earth and spread deadly diseases “in a sort of black magical way.”

According to the expert, it was commonly believed by Europeans that the best way to prevent the spread of diseases by reanimated bodies was to place a hard object, such as a brick, in their mouths.

In 2003, Eric Chiwaya, a governor in Malawi, narrowly escaped being stoned to death by an enraged mob of around one hundred people.

The mob accused him of sheltering vampires in his residence and collaborating with bloodsuckers to collect human blood for international aid organizations.

Fortunately, Chiwaya survived the attack despite the protesters throwing stones at him.



