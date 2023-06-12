Mind-Bending Optical Illusion: Unveiling The 3D Mystery Of Rotating Circles

Play

Twitter user Massimo shares video of rotating circle optical illusion.

Illusion creates initial impression of being 3D, but later revealed to be otherwise.

Video gains over 420,000 views and generates likes and comments.

Social media is abundant with mind-boggling optical illusions that consistently puzzle individuals.

These illusions range from pictures displaying people with unusually elongated and slender legs to cleverly captured images that seem to show Earth from outer space.

The Internet is brimming with countless captivating illusions, including the latest addition—a rotating circle optical illusion.

At first glance, this black-and-white illusion creates an impressive 3D effect. However, is this truly the case?

“These rotating circles trick you into believing the shapes are 3D, but they’re not,” reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter by a user who goes by Massimo.

The video begins with a rotating optical illusion mounted on a wooden pole. Initially, it creates the impression of being a three-dimensional illusion. However, as the video progresses, the true nature of the illusion becomes apparent.

This optical illusion video was posted on Twitter just a day ago and has already accumulated over 420,000 views, with the numbers continuing to rise rapidly. Furthermore, it has garnered thousands of likes and numerous comments from Twitter users.

“Whoa, that’s trippy. At first, I thought it was flat, then I was, no it comes out, then surprise,” wrote a Twitter user. Another expressed, “Ok, you got me. Even without rotating, I am already seeing 3D. Megaphone shape with ice cream cone inside.” “Well, I thought it was convex when I didn’t see the end,” commented a third.



