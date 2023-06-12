Time Traveler Predicts Robot Apocalypse To Begin In 2038

Social media user '@aqua_time_traveller' claims to be a time traveler from 2609.

A social media user going by the name '@aqua_time_traveller' has been attracting attention with their claim of being a time traveler from the year 2609.

They have amassed over 1,800 followers by sharing foreboding predictions, encompassing topics such as extraterrestrial discoveries and catastrophic events.

In their most recent proclamation, this individual asserted knowledge of significant forthcoming occurrences, notably specifying the precise date when robots will supposedly take control of the planet.

In the clip, which has gained more than 2,700 views, they wrote: 'These big events and their dates... February 17, 2103, robots are officially going to take over the world.'

TikTok viewers were left perplexed and took to the comments section to express their astonishment at the warning, sharing their opinions on the matter.

One user said: 'February 17 is my birthday but the year...'

Another commented: 'Yeah.'

A third added: 'Totally.'

However, other users were alarmed by another warning given in the clip, which stated that 'dogs will be extinct on 9 December 2046.'

A terrified user wrote: 'The dog one has to be fake.'

A second penned: 'I don't believe.'

'Ok, how are dogs gonna go extinct?' a third asked.

In recent news, a self-proclaimed time traveler from the year 2671, Eno Alaric, who is also recognized as @theradianttimetraveller, has garnered over 26,000 followers for sharing predictions about future events.

Their previous warnings encompassed topics such as twin planets alongside Earth, encounters with extraterrestrial beings, and the emergence of portals to other dimensions.

Now, the time traveler asserts that within a few months, parents will have the capability to genetically modify their children, allowing them to eliminate genetic disorders and even alter physical appearances by selecting desired genes.

This claim has generated significant attention and discussion.



