Unbear-lievable! Swimmer's Shock As Bear Surfaces At The Beach

Bear emerges from water at beach, surprises onlookers

Instagram video captures bear's beach adventure

Social media buzzes over bear sighting at beach

A recent incident at a beach resembled a scene straight out of a movie when an unexpected guest made a grand entrance.

Instagram user Jennifer Majors Smith shared a series of videos capturing the extraordinary event.

In the first video, a bear can be seen gleefully enjoying itself in the water, while the second clip shows the bear emerging from the waves, leaving astonished beachgoers in awe.

“Never have I ever seen a black bear swim up out of the Gulf Coast and onto the beach,” added Smith in the post’s caption.

Within a few hours of being shared, this recently posted video has garnered significant attention, attracting numerous likes and comments.

An individual wrote, 'That poor baby.' A second shared, 'I have never in my entire life seen that!' 'That is crazy,' posted a third. A fourth expressed, 'What in the world?!'