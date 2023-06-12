Whistleblower Claims Aliens Behind Sinister Attacks On Humans

Former US intelligence official reveals government possession of "non-human spacecraft"

Whistleblower claims involvement in secret UFO retrieval program

Allegations of "potentially extra-terrestrial life" and sinister events

David Grusch, a former employee of the US Defence Department's National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, has recently made astounding revelations. Grusch claims that the US government possesses a significant number of 'non-human spacecraft' and has been involved in a secret UFO retrieval program.

These shocking disclosures prompted him to file a whistleblower complaint, alleging that critical information was withheld from US Congress.

In a recent interview with investigative journalist Ross Coulthart of News Nation, Grusch went even further, divulging additional details about encounters with 'potentially extra-terrestrial life' that government officials have experienced.

The implications of his claims are far-reaching, raising questions about the existence of non-human intelligence and its alleged involvement in human fatalities.

As the revelations continue to captivate public interest, pressure mounts on government officials to come forward and disclose their classified UFO secrets.

Hesitant to use the term 'alien' the whistleblower refers to the beings as 'non-human intelligence' and says while he wasn't convinced they existed at first, he's now spoken to enough people involved in the UFO retrieval program to believe that 'we’re definitely not alone'.

David Grusch, a former employee of the US Defence Department's National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, has made startling claims regarding the activities of 'exotic' beings.

According to Grusch, these entities have allegedly participated in sinister events.

His assertions raise significant concerns about the intentions and actions of these mysterious beings, prompting speculation about their potential malevolence.

Grusch's revelations have added fuel to the ongoing debate surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena and the existence of extraterrestrial life.

The implications of his claims could have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of the cosmos and our place within it.

As the public grapples with these revelations, further investigation and scrutiny of Grusch's assertions are likely to follow.

Ross quizzed the former official on whether humans have ever been harmed by the extraterrestrials, asking: 'Have human beings been hurt or killed by a non-human intelligence?'

Initially, David was reluctant to go into detail about the harm aliens may have caused humans, responding: 'While I can't get into the specifics because that would reveal certain US classified operations, I was briefed by a few individuals on the program that there were malevolent events like that.'

But Ross pressed for more details, adding: 'Now I'm scared. People have just heard you say non-humans may well have murdered human beings.'

David confirmed humans had been killed, replying: 'That seems to be the case at one point.'

Following David Grusch's admission about the capabilities of non-human intelligence to cause harm, many questions have emerged.

Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart posed a thought-provoking query: Why haven't these beings already destroyed the human race if they possess such power?

In an internal document authored by David, he mentions 'agreements that risk putting our future in jeopardy.' Ross delved into the possibility that these 'agreements' might shed light on why the non-human entities have not inflicted greater damage.

These inquiries open up a realm of speculation, urging us to explore the motivations and intentions of these enigmatic bits of intelligence.

The need for further investigation and understanding grows as we grapple with the implications of their existence and potential influence on our future.

He said: 'It seems clear that you're talking about agreements between America and non-human bits of intelligence, have we made agreements with non-human bits of intelligence?'

'That's the kind of information I really hope national leadership is able to get to the bottom of,' David responded.

Ross again pushed for more information, asking: 'I need to pin you down on this, are there agreements between non-human intelligence and the American government?'

But David revealed he didn't know the answer, replying: 'I think that's a question that I would like to know all the details of as well.'



