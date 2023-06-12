Karachi Weather Update - 12 June 2023

Today temperature in Karachi recorded a maximum of 39°C and a minimum of 29°C.

Today in Karachi experience a air humidity level 59%, and the chances of rain is 0%.

Today in Karachi the sunrise and sunset time is 05:42 AM and 07:22 PM respectively.

Today at 12 June 2023, Karachi experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 39°C and a minimum of 29°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Karachi today

Today 12 June 2023 City Karachi Min Temp (°C) 29°C Max Temp (°C) 39°C Min Temp (°F) 84°F Max Temp (°F) 102°F Sunrise 05:42 AM Sunset 07:22 PM Wind Speed 35 Km/hr Air Humidity 59% Chance of Rain 0% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 59%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.