language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Lahore Weather Update - 12 June 2023

Lahore Weather Update - 12 June 2023

Web Desk 12 Jun , 2023 05:30 PM

Open In App
Lahore Weather Update - 12 June 2023
  • Today temperature in Lahore recorded a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 32°C.
  • Today in Lahore experience a air humidity level 23%, and the chances of rain is 76%.
  • Today in Lahore the sunrise and sunset time is 04:57 AM and 07:08 PM respectively.

Today at 12 June 2023, Lahore experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 32°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Lahore today

Today 12 June 2023
City Lahore
Min Temp (°C) 32°C
Max Temp (°C) 47°C
Min Temp (°F) 90°F
Max Temp (°F) 117°F
Sunrise 04:57 AM
Sunset 07:08 PM
Wind Speed 9 Km/hr
Air Humidity 23%
Chance of Rain 76%
Chance of Snow 0%
Today in Lahore the sunrise and sunset time is 04:57 AM and 07:08 PM respectively. 3

Today in Lahore the sunrise and sunset time is 04:57 AM and 07:08 PM respectively.

Today temperature in Lahore recorded a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 32°C. 3

Today temperature in Lahore recorded a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 32°C.

Today in Lahore experience a air humidity level 23%, and the chances of rain is 76%. 3

Today in Lahore experience a air humidity level 23%, and the chances of rain is 76%.

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 23%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,152,168[+2*]

DEATHS

6,890,212[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,092[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story