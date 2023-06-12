Lahore Weather Update - 12 June 2023

Today temperature in Lahore recorded a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 32°C.

Today at 12 June 2023, Lahore experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 32°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Today 12 June 2023 City Lahore Min Temp (°C) 32°C Max Temp (°C) 47°C Min Temp (°F) 90°F Max Temp (°F) 117°F Sunrise 04:57 AM Sunset 07:08 PM Wind Speed 9 Km/hr Air Humidity 23% Chance of Rain 76% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 23%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.