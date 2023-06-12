Lahore Weather Update - 12 June 2023

- Today temperature in Lahore recorded a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 32°C.
- Today in Lahore experience a air humidity level 23%, and the chances of rain is 76%.
- Today in Lahore the sunrise and sunset time is 04:57 AM and 07:08 PM respectively.
Today at 12 June 2023, Lahore experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 47°C and a minimum of 32°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.
Weather forecast in Lahore today
|Today
|12 June 2023
|City
|Lahore
|Min Temp (°C)
|32°C
|Max Temp (°C)
|47°C
|Min Temp (°F)
|90°F
|Max Temp (°F)
|117°F
|Sunrise
|04:57 AM
|Sunset
|07:08 PM
|Wind Speed
|9 Km/hr
|Air Humidity
|23%
|Chance of Rain
|76%
|Chance of Snow
|0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 23%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Lahore
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,152,168[+2*]
DEATHS
6,890,212[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,092[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]