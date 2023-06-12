Multan Weather Update - 12 June 2023

Today temperature in Multan recorded a maximum of 48°C and a minimum of 35°C.

Today at 12 June 2023, Multan experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 48°C and a minimum of 35°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Today 12 June 2023 City Multan Min Temp (°C) 35°C Max Temp (°C) 48°C Min Temp (°F) 96°F Max Temp (°F) 119°F Sunrise 05:12 AM Sunset 07:16 PM Wind Speed 30 Km/hr Air Humidity 19% Chance of Rain 0% Chance of Snow 0%

The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 19%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.