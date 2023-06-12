language: English
Multan Weather Update - 12 June 2023

Web Desk 12 Jun , 2023 05:31 PM

  • Today temperature in Multan recorded a maximum of 48°C and a minimum of 35°C.
  • Today in Multan experience a air humidity level 19%, and the chances of rain is 0%.
  • Today in Multan the sunrise and sunset time is 05:12 AM and 07:16 PM respectively.

Today at 12 June 2023, Multan experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 48°C and a minimum of 35°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Multan today

Today 12 June 2023
City Multan
Min Temp (°C) 35°C
Max Temp (°C) 48°C
Min Temp (°F) 96°F
Max Temp (°F) 119°F
Sunrise 05:12 AM
Sunset 07:16 PM
Wind Speed 30 Km/hr
Air Humidity 19%
Chance of Rain 0%
Chance of Snow 0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 19%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

