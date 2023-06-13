Praak considers Kumar's compliment as one of the most significant acknowledgments in his music career.

"Teri Mitti" is a heartfelt song composed and sung by B Praak, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

Akshay Kumar has consistently supported and promoted B Praak since their collaboration on "Teri Mitti."

B Praak, the singer, shares that when Akshay Kumar initially listened to 'Teri Mitti,' the award-winning song from the film Kesari (2019), he personally contacted the singer and expressed that it was the finest track of his acting career. Praak considers this compliment as one of the most remarkable acknowledgments he has received throughout his musical journey.

B Praak and Akshay Kumar share a strong bond of friendship that originated during the making of Anurag Singh's period war film. Their camaraderie traces back to the creation of 'Teri Mitti,' a poignant song composed and sung by Praak, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. The song served as a powerful backdrop to the climax of Kesari, which depicts the historic Battle of Saragarhi.

'I can never forget what Akshay sir said to me after listening to Teri Mitti. He's always promoted me since, and done it very genuinely,' Praak said in an interview.